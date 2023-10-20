Pedestrians traverse the overpass in North Avenue in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Nearly half of Filipino adults believe their life will improve in a year, according to a Social Weather Stations survey.

Of 1,500 adults polled from June 28 to July 1, 46 percent said their quality of life will improve in the next 12 months.

Forty-four percent said it would stay the same, while 5 percent said it would worsen.

The net personal optimism score or the percentage of optimists minus percentage of pessimists is +41, which SWS classifies as excellent.

The June net optimism score was 3 points above the very high +38 in March.

The 3-point rise in optimism was due to increases in the Visayas and Luzon areas outside of Metro Manila, combined with a steady score in the capital region Manila and a decline in Mindanao, the SWS said.

The survey question on prediction of quality of life change has been fielded 149 times since April 1984. The net optimism score was negative only 11 times.

It reached a historic low of -19 in May 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns and has since trended back upwards to pre-pandemic levels, the pollster said.