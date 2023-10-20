Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Friday said it was hoping for a "miracle" as 2 Filipinos remained unaccounted for in the war between Israel and Hamas militants.

In an interview on Teleradyo Serbisyo, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said there were no recent updates on the whereabouts of the missing Pinoys in Israel.

Ignacio said officials flew the family of one of the missing to Manila so they could monitor developments.

"I am hoping and praying na talagang mahanap sila by some miracle," Ignacio said.

"'Yung isa sa kanila... yung misis niyan, kinuha ko pa nga sa OWWA kasi naaawa ako na nandoon siya sa kanila, sa probinsya at walang mapagtanungan. Ilang araw din siyang nasa amin, hinotel namin para makita niya na may monitoring dito. Kasama 'yung anak niya, nilibang-libang namin," he added.

While it cannot reveal more details, the OWWA is "on top of these cases," Ignacio said.

Aid distribution is underway for the families of 4 other Filipinos killed in the armed conflict, the OWWA said.

Ignacio said the OWWA would give P50,000 in assistance, while the Department of Migrant Workers would also provide another P50,000.

Ignacio said authorities were processing the repatriation of the remains of the Filipinos.

"Pauwi na rin, inaayos na rin natin 'yung labi [ni] Loreta Alacre, 'yung sa Negros. Palipad na. I think October 21 ang dating," he said.

"I am just trying to recall all the dates. Ang dami nito, sabay-sabay eh."

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. directed authorities to seek "critical assistance in looking for Filipinos unaccounted for" and to help them get out of Hamas-run Gaza.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, mostly working as caregivers, officials earlier said. Meanwhile, 131 Filipinos were in Gaza.