18 more Filipinos from Israel return to PH

OFW Elmer Puno arrives at NAIA 3 in Pasay City on October 20, 2023 after being repatriated from Israel. Puno is one of 18 OFWs in the second batch of repatriations amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Eighteen overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Israel arrived in the Philippines Friday afternoon amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The returning OFWs include 14 caregivers and 4 hotel workers.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), this is the second batch of OFW repatriates from Israel.

The DMW said part of this batch is a Filipino worker who was left in Abu Dhabi after failing to receive medical clearance to board the flight to Manila due to high blood pressure.

Two more Filipinos remained unaccounted for in the war between Israel and Hamas militants.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said it was possible that the 2 missing Filipinos were held hostage by Hamas militants.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier directed authorities to seek "critical assistance in looking for Filipinos unaccounted for" and to help them get out of Hamas-run Gaza.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, mostly working as caregivers, officials earlier said. Meanwhile, 131 Filipinos were in Gaza.

RELATED VIDEO