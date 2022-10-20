Vegetables more affordable, prices of fish and meat stabilize in Caloocan

MANILA - Good news for consumers: prices of fish and meat have stabilized in Sangandaan Market in Caloocan, while most vegetables are cheaper this Thursday.

Galunggong is sold at 240 pesos per kilo, while bangus or milkfish is available at 220 per kilo. Tilapia remains the cheapest fish option, at 130 peoss per kilo.

Pork sells for 300-360 pesos per kilo, while chicken is at a steady 200 pesos per kilo.

The price of bittergourd or ampalaya has gone down by 50 pesos, previously 150 per kilo, now only 100 pesos per kilo. Siling labuyo also went down by 50 pesos, now available for only 350 pesos per kilo.

Petchay Baguio can now be bought at 60 pesos per kilo, 20 pesos less than its previous price.

Onions now sell for 180 pesos per kilo from the previous 200 pesos per kilo, while sayote now sells for 25 pesos per kilo, previously 30 pesos per kilo.

Green chillies sell for 250 pesos per kilo, garlic is at 100 pesos per kilo, while ginger is available at 90 pesos per kilo.

Potatoes go for 80 pesos per kilo, while eggplants can be bought at 100 pesos per kilo, and carrots are available for 120 pesos per kilo.

Tomatoes also go for 80 pesos per kilo. The price of cabbage on the other hand, has gone up by 10 pesos, previously seeling for 70 pesos per kilo, now at 80 pesos per kilo.

- Report from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News.