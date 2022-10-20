PAGASA image

MANILA—Tropical depression Obet is projected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday as it slightly accelerated on its way to northern Luzon.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Obet was sighted last at 555 km east of Basco, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55 kph gusts.

The state weather bureau maintained its placement of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (covering the towns of Santa Ana and Gonzaga) under the tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, where residents are advised to prepare for strong winds between 39 to 61 kph within the next 36 hours.

PAGASA also projected that on Thursday night through Friday noon, moderate to heavy rains are likely over Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands and Apayao, and possible over Batanes.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA Image

On Friday noon through Saturday early morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also projected in Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible in Abra, Kalinga, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, and the rest of Cagayan.

"Under these conditions, widespread and prolonged flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

Obet may traverse the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area on Saturday morning, PAGASA noted, before its departure.

"Obet is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category tomorrow evening or on Saturday early morning (i.e., during its passage over extreme northern Luzon). Further intensification is likely once Obet reaches the West Philippine Sea," it said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.