The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has wrapped up its investigation into the procurement of supposed overpriced and outdated laptops by the government procurement service for the education department.

The committee chair is convinced a conspiracy was behind the allegedly anomalous purchase.

Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson Sen. Francis Tolentino believes a "conspiracy angle" can still be gleaned in the flagged procurement of 38,000 so-called overpriced and outdated laptops for teachers, which the committee has been investigating for 2 months now.

At Thursday’s final hearing on the flagged purchase of over 38,000 laptops by the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management, the committee reviewed screenshots of messages among the task force committee that handled the purchase.

Based on the messages, the memorandum of agreement for the purchase had not yet been finalized by May 2021, despite the actual MOA being dated in February or 4 months earlier.

Tolentino told reporters after the hearing that the conversation showed the purchase had been planned this way. However, he said he cannot yet pinpoint the role of what he said were the conspirators in the purchase.

Meanwhile, the Philippine audit commission presented video of its parallel simulation test conducted between the procured Dell laptop and an HP-brand laptop with a faster processor but similar market price.

The tests showed the procured laptop took a longer time to boot up, open applications such as Microsoft Office and videoconferencing app Zoom, and even shut down.

The Commission on Audit also stood by its findings that the procured laptops bought for P58,300 apiece were more expensive by up to 159% compared to same laptops sold in the market.

The COA added the DepEd and the PS-DBM previously bought laptops with the same specs or faster but for cheaper prices.

However, education ICT director Abram Abanil, who was part of the committee that bought the laptops, said the procured laptop had still met the minimum standard for speed and other specs, despite being slower.

Dell country manager Ronnie Latinazo also said it was misleading to compare the processor of the rival laptop since this was not the specs offered by HP during their bid.

Meanwhile, COA said it found 1,678 laptops or 70% of the 2,378 laptops assigned to the DepEd’s Central Office remained undistributed as of last August.

A teachers group and the Blue Ribbon committee also disclosed that several non-teachers were given laptop units intended for use by teachers in their classes.

The Blue Ribbon Committee called on those who wanted to rebut or make additional statements on the issue to email these to them by early November.

He said the committee will come out with its report on the probe on November 20, a month from now.

RELATED VIDEO