People visit departed loved ones at Bagbag Cemetery in Quezon City on Oct. 28, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Filipinos should wear their face masks when visiting cemeteries and gravesites during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days in November, an expert said on Thursday, following the detection of a new COVID-19 variant in the country.

“Kung maraming tao sa Undas, kung ikaw ay pupunta sa sementeryo, isuot mo yung mask mo lalo na kung ikaw ay tinatawag naming high-risk o may edad,” said Dr. Ted Herbosa, a member of the DOH’s advisory council of experts.

“Kung ikaw ay may autoimmune disease, hypertension, mas maganda na mag-mask ka kahit na yan ay open air dahil maraming tao,” he said in a televised press briefing.

(If there are crowds when you go to the cemetery, wear your mask, especially if you are high-risk or elderly. If you have an autoimmune disease, hypertension, it's better to wear a mask even though it's an open area.)

The Philippines in September made the use of anti-COVID masks voluntary in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation.

“Kung ikaw ay mag-isa, nagjo-jogging sa park, bakit ka magmamask? Hindi naman talaga kailangan mag mask kung talagang walang tao doon sa tabi mo,” Herbosa said.

(If you are alone, jogging at a park, why would you wear a mask. It's not necessary to wear a mask if there is no one near you.)

“Sa mga mall at sa ibang public places, sa mga eskuwelahan... tuturuan natin sila na wag natin tatanggalin yung mask nila kapag nagkikipag-usap,” he said.

(In malls and other public areas, in schools, we will teach them not to remove their masks when talking.)

The Department of Health (DOH) this week confirmed some 193 cases of XBC variant, which is under monitoring and investigation by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency.

It said 81 cases of the omicron XBB subvariant were also detected in Western Visayas and Davao Region.

The XBB has been the primary cause of new COVID-19 spikes in Singapore, the DOH said.

The DOH said currently available evidence for XBB does not suggest any difference in disease severity or clinical manifestations compared to the original omicron variant. But preliminary studies suggest that the sublineage shows higher immune evasion ability than BA.5.

“Nagkakaroon siya ng tinatawag na immune escape so kahit na ikaw ay nabakunahan na o nagka-antibody na o nagkaroon ng previous infection, apparently, nagkakaroon pa rin ng symptoms kahit na tamaan ng subvariant na ito,” Herbosa said.

(It causes a so-called immune escape, so even if you are already vaccinated or have antibodies from a previous infection, you may still develop symptoms due to this subvariant.)

But existing vaccines can still provide protection against the XBB and XBC, he said.

“Lahat nitong mga variants na ito ay naaapektuhan pa din ng effects ng bakuna so useful pa din yung primary vaccines na binibigay na boosters,” he said.

(All these variants are still affected by the vaccine, so the primary vaccines given as boosters are still useful.)