Marcos backs planned postponement of barangay, SK elections

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in December, saying the move is valid under the Constitution.

“We have sufficient precedent for the postponement of the barangay and SK elections,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a business event in Metro Manila.

“I think in terms of the law, it is well within the powers of Congress to postpone those elections because that is not contained in the Constitution, that is contained in the Local Government Code,” he said.

Earlier this month, Marcos signed a law postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to the last Monday of October 2023.

Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the agency will comply with the law, and will continue with the voter’s registration.

He also said the poll body will release a new calendar of activities for the new date of the election.