A passenger undergoes a COVID-19 antigen test at the MRT-3 Taft Avenue Station on Jan. 12, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday thumbed down a proposal to bring back random antigen testing in public transport following the emergence of new omicron subvariants.

In a statement, the DOH said genome sequencing could only be conducted by using samples collected from RT-PCR tests.

"Hence, we would not be able to detect the virus lineage from antigen samples," the DOH said.

The agency made the remark in response to the proposal of OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David as part of efforts to measure the extent of COVID-19 infections in the country.

"We are not seeing the clear picture about the numbers.... If we had random testing, we would have a better picture [of cases]," he said in a television interview.

In January, the Department of Transportation implemented random antigen tests on passengers to prevent transmission of the virus.

For the DOH, the spread of COVID-19 should be mitigated through vaccination.

"Hence, we continue to encourage everyone to get boosted against COVID-19 and arm ourselves with the proper knowledge and ability to assess our individual risk and consequently build our individual defenses by employing the appropriate layers of protection—such as masking, physical distancing, sanitation, and ventilation—as needed," the agency added.

The DOH on Tuesday confirmed the detection of omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant.

The XBB, first detected in India in August 2022, is a recombinant of 2 omicron subvariants.

At present, it has been detected in at least 24 countries and 4 continents and has been the primary cause of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, the DOH said.

Preliminary studies suggest that the XBB variant shows higher immune evasion ability than the BA.5 variant, but there is no sufficient evidence that this variant causes more severe illness.

Of the 81 XBB cases in the country, 70 have recovered and 8 are still undergoing isolation while the status of the remaining 3 cases is still being verified. None have died from XBB.

Meanwhile, the XBC variant is a recombinant of the omicron BA.2 and delta (B.1.617.2) variant.

As of October 3, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency classified the XBC variant as a variant under monitoring and investigation.

However, the World Health Organization and the European Centers for Disease Control have yet to determine the risk this variant poses.

Of the 193 XBC cases in the country, 176 have recovered, 3 are still undergoing isolation and the status of the remaining 9 cases is still being verified. Five people have died due to the XBC.

RELATED VIDEO