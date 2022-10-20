A man waits beside his passenger tricycle near the Provincial Capitol in Laoag City on Feb. 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — A new bill filed at the House of Representatives aims to give the local legislatures of municipalities and cities outside Metro Manila the power to designate tricycle lanes on public roads or highways.

Camarines Norte Second District Rep. Rosemarie Panotes filed House Bill 2118, citing difficulties tricycle drivers face.

"It has been observed that in practically all places in the Philippines, especially in the urban centers where the volume of four-wheeled vehicles are concentrated, the tricycles have to exert extra efforts to find road lanes resulting in some slight or even major accidents that caused monstrous traffic jams in the area," Panotes said in her explanatory note.

The lawmaker said tricycle lanes could help prevent road accidents "as tricycles will not have to maneuver for road spaces like constantly moving from one place to another just to be able to move forward or ahead of other vehicles."

She also believes this will instill discipline on the part of motorists, assuming they stick to designated lanes and avoid swerving.

House Bill 2118 also seeks to penalize violations.

"Any person found guilty of violating this Act shall suffer the penalty of imprisonment as the local sanggunian shall impose which, in no case, shall be less than six (6) months nor more than one (1) year," according to section 2 of the bill.

The proposed law is on the agenda of the House Committee on Local Government, which is scheduled to have a hearing on Thursday.

