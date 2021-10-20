Senators grill DAR on P1.63-B unliquidated fund transfers

MANILA - Senators on Wednesday grilled the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) over its unliquidated fund transfers to other government agencies and non-government organizations.

Citing a Commission of Audit report, Sen. Imee Marcos noted the fund transfers by DAR have a total of P1.63 billion.

"Ang daming unliquidated dito and they were transferred to implementing agencies, NGOs, provincial offices. Carry-over ba ito ng mga dating taon or paano ba ito nangyari?" she said.

(Is this a carry-over from the past years or how did this happen?)

According to DAR Undersecretary Lucius Malsi, the P1.63 billion was carried over from the department's budget in 2020.



"We keep on reminding our field offices and likewise other implementing agencies for them to liquidate forthright these unliquidated transfers," he said.

Marcos said that in 2020 alone, P100 million worth of fund transfers by DAR were unliquidated. Sen. Cynthia Villar said the department has to submit a report on the transfers.

"Gumawa ka ng report. Paghiwalayin mo alin yung mga unliquidated ng DAR at unliquidated ng other agencies other than DAR? 'Wag mong sasabihing ‘yun ang reason. Tingnan mo kung substantial ba yun, o kayo ang substantial," she said.

(Make a report. Separate DAR's unliquidated funds from other agencies' unliquidated funds. Don't give us that reason. Look if that's substantial, or you're the ones who are substantial.)

DAR vowed it will submit its records before the plenary debates on the 2022 national budget.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

