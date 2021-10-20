PH Army told to remain non-partisan in 2022 polls

A voter drops a sealed envelope containing their ballot during the local absentee voting at the Commission on Election in Intramuros, Manila on April 27, 2016. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA - As the election season starts, Army commanders and personnel have been told to remain non-partisan.

“There is a guidance and reminder [from top officers of the AFP] for commanders and personnel on the ground to remain non-partisan in the coming elections,” Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said on Wednesday.

“We are reminded to remain non-partisan, be task-oriented, and not to mingle in politics.”

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier told soldiers to remain neutral in light of the upcoming general elections in May 2022.

The AFP will deploy troops to support the Philippine National Police in ensuring peace and order in the elections.

“The Army is there to support the PNP and COMELEC if necessary. We are deputized by COMELEC in far-flung areas,” the Philippine Army spokesperson said.

Trinidad added that in order to encourage more Filipinos to register to vote, the Army wants to set an example by having all of its personnel to register for the polls.

Around 70% of Army personnel are now registered voters.

“We want to encourage Filipinos to exercise their right to vote. One way to show that is to be an example. We want our soldiers to be registered voters before the influence others to register. We want as much as possible 100% registration for our people.”

“[For soldiers deployed in far-flung areas] They just have to apply for local absentee voting. We have been in coordination with COMELEC. They have provided us areas where we can register,” he said.