Over 3,000 kids with health risks vaccinated vs COVID, says DOH

Children line-up to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City General Hospital in Pasig City on October 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some 3,416 children with comorbidities have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Government began the inoculation of children aged 12 to 17 with health risks last Friday in 8 hospitals. It will expand to 13 more hospitals later this week, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya earlier said.

A child must get clearance from their doctor and get their parents' informed consent prior to vaccination, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

A child without parents or a legal guardian can be represented by government to get the vaccine, she said.

The country's health system is also ready to address adverse reactions, Vergeire assured parents. She earlier said the DOH received 4 reports of adverse reaction following the launch of the pediatric vaccination.

"Ang mga eksperto natin nagsabi ang benepisyo para ibigay ang bakunang ito ay mas mataas pa kesa dun sa risk nitong sinasabing mga reaction na ito," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our experts said the benefits of the vaccine is higher than its risk of adverse reactions.)

"Ang atin pong health system is handa para sa (Our health system is ready for) early detection and management of this kind of reactions."

Government will shoulder the coast if a child experiences an adverse reaction to the jab, Vergeire said.

"Meron pa hong kaukulan na additional incentive kung naging seryoso ang kanyang reaction. Ito po ay sasagutin at merong pong PhilHealth package for this," she added.

(There's an additional incentive if the reaction is serious. Government will shoulder the cost and there's a PhilHealth package for this.)

The country has fully vaccinated 24.5 million Filipinos, while 28.3 million have received their first dose, according to government data.