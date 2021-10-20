A woman uses her phone outside the Commission on Elections (Comelec) building in Quezon City on October 14, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Commission of Elections on Wednesday said it will not extend anew the registration period for Overseas Absentee Voting (OAV) which ended on Oct. 14.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the commission en banc voted against the proposal to further extend the registration period for overseas Filipino voters.

Jimenez earlier explained overseas voting has a different timeline because the monthlong period for overseas Filipinos to cast their votes for the May 9, 2022 elections will begin on April 10, 2022.

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Imee Marcos had appealed to Comelec to reconsider the deadline. The commission earlier extended the OAV registration period from Oct. 1 until Oct. 14.

In the Philippines, qualified voters will only have until Oct. 30 to register. The Comelec said it will no longer further extend the process in the country.

The Senate and House had passed bills compelling the Comelec to lengthen the registration period as people have been lining up at Comelec offices predawn to be accommodated.

Proponents for extension of the voter registration period said the lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 prevented qualified voters from registering.

Last September, the commission said it has already reached its target number of voters for 2022, which stands at more than 62 million.

— Report from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

