Magnitude 4 quake jolts Leyte

Courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA—A Magnitude 4 earthquake jolted Leyte province early Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The tectonic tremor occurred at 6:12 a.m. some 12 kilometers northeast of Albuera town. It had a depth of 2 kms.

Instrumental Intensity 3 was recorded in Abuyog, City of Baybay and Dulag in Leyte.

Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity 2 was reported in Palo and Hilongos in Leyte while Instrumental Intensity 1 was reported in Sogod, Southern Leyte.

Phivolcs said the quake would not cause damage or spawn aftershocks.

—With a report from Ranulfo Docdocan