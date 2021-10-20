MAYNILA - Nagpasalamat si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga bansang tumulong sa Pilipinas sa pagtugon sa COVID-19 pandemic sa pagtanggap niya ng mga credential ng nasa 8 bagong ambassador na itinalaga sa bansa.

Sa pagharap ng Pangulo sa bawat isa nitong Miyerkoles, nagpasalamat siya sa itinulong ng kani-kanilang bansa para sa pagtugon ng pamahalaan sa pandemya.

"I thank the Saudi Arabian government for the hospitality extended to the almost a million Filipinos in the Kingdom, including the free COVID-19 vaccination offered by your government," sabi ng Pangulo kay Ambassador Hisham Sultan Al Zafir Al Qahtani ng Saudi Arabia.

Ang ambassador naman mula sa United Kingdom sinabing patuloy na tutulong sa Pilipinas para sa supply ng mga bakuna.

"I am glad we were able to support you on the tripartite agreements for 17 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. I’m also pleased that COVAX has now delivered over 20 million doses to the country and the UK donated 415,000 doses from our own stock," ani Ambassador Laure Beaufil ng UK.

"I would like to pay tribute to the indispensable role of the 28,000 Filipino healthcare workers in the UK’s National Health Service. As Her Majesty The Queen said in her letter to you earlier this year, they bring exceptional care and comfort to their patients. We will continue to support Filipino nurses and invest in their professional development," dagdag niya.

Tinanggap ni Duterte ang decision ng UK na tanggalin sa travel ban "Red List" nito ang Pilipinas.

"This will facilitate greater mobility and exchanges between our countries as the world works on establishing a new normal order as we recover from the pandemic," aniya.

Sa pagharap naman ni Ambassador Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi ng United Arab Emirates, kinilala ni Duterte ang mga binigay nitong medical supplies sa Pilipinas.

"I understand your government is looking at ramping up cooperation in the Philippines in addressing the pandemic. This is partnership that works," ani Duterte.

Ipinangako naman ni Italian Ambassador Marco Clemente sa Pilipinas ang patuloy nitong suporta ngayong panahon ng pandemya.

"Together, we will finally get out of this nightmare, stronger and more united than ever. Please count on Italy for any support we can provide to help you recover from the pandemic, also with the donations of extra doses of COVID vaccines for your population," aniya.

Si Ambassador Annika Thunborg ng Sweden ay ibinida kay Duterte ang tulong ng kanilang bansa sa transportation projects sa Pilipinas.

"Let me extend our gratitude to you and your office for approving a grant provided to the Department of Transportation by the Swedish Development Cooperation Act technical assistance for the EDSA busway project," ani Thunborg.

"We are keen in improving our ties in trade and investment. I thank Sweden for the technical assistance grant, for the improvement of the EDSA busway, enhanced mass transportations services and other key programs," ani Duterte.

Sinabi naman ni Ilan Fluss, ang bagong Israeli ambassador sa Pilipinas, na tumulong sila sa pagpapadala ng mga health expert at medical equipment sa Pilipinas kahit pa noong panahon matindi ang pinsala ng nagdaang bagyo sa bansa.

"We look forward to an even deeper, broader engagement in Israel in the years ahead, particularly in defense, labor and tourism. I thank you, for your government in your hospitality and concern for the safety and well-being of our Filipinos in Israel," ani Duterte.

Pasasalamat din ang sinabi ng Pangulo kay Ambassador Leopoldo Lazatin ng Malta dahil sa feeding programs, medical missions at disaster and relief operations na pinangunahan nila dito sa Pilipinas.

Nagpahayag naman si Duterte kay Michel Parys, ambassador ng Belgium, na bukas ang Pilipinas na pagigtingin ang relasyon ng dalawang bansa para sa pagbangon ng ekonomiya.

"It is crucial that we revitalize our economic relations as this will be much needed to post pandemic recovery. We count on Belgium's support in the resumption of talks of the Philippine-EU free trade agreement," ani Duterte.

— Ulat ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

