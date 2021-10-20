ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has suspended its aid program in Palawan's second district due to allegations of corruption.

This the second time the agency suspended Tupad or Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers after suspending the program in Quezon City's second district also due to alleged anomalies.

Tupad is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

DOLE spokesperson Rolly Francia said beneficiaries in Palawan were not given the full payment for 10 days of work.

“Imbes na matanggap po nila ay P3,200, ang nakuha po nila… ay P1,200. Ang P2,000 po ay kinurakot. Kinuha ng supposedly coordinators ng sinumang opisyal doon sa second district ng Palawan," he said.

(Instead of receiving P3,200, they only got P1,200. The P2,000 was embezzled. They were taken supposedly by coordinators in the second district of Palawan.)

“Karamihan po dito ay mga indigenous recipients ng programa natin. Nakakaawa po," he added.

(Most of them were indigenous recipients. It's a shame.)

Francia said the latest anomaly involving Tupad has upset Bello.

The agency warned all regional directors to take a close look at how the program was implemented in their respective jurisdictions.

DOLE is now conducting an investigation to identify the perpetrators. Those who will be found liable will be charged administratively.

For now, the agency said it would “try to find ways” to compensate the victims.

