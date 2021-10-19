People flock to the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City to purchase Christmas decorations on October 19, 2021 days after the capital region was put under the looser quarantine Alert Level 3 which allows for the opening of more business establishments. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The number of contact tracers for the government dropped by about 20,000 after their work contracts ended.

Defense Secretary and chairman of the National Task Force against COVID-19 Delfin Lorenzana said there are only 115,611 contact tracers, down from 136,937.

"'Yung pong ating mga contact tracers ay medyo bumaba ang bilang dahil 'yung mga kontrata ng 20,000 contract tracers ay natapos na," Lorenzana said in a taped public briefing aired late Monday.

(The number of our contact tracers decreased because the contract of 20,000 contact tracers have ended.)

Lorenzana did not elaborate whether the government will be renewing their contracts or it has other plans.

A total of 20,865,838 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country since the start of the pandemic, he added.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has a total of 2,731,735 COVID-19 cases, of which 63,637 are active.