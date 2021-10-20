Screenshot from PTV

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday received 2,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Brunei.

The jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 past 2 p.m. via Royal Brunei Airlines flight BI 683.

It is unclear yet what prompted the Brunei to donate anti-virus shots to the Philippines as of this story's posting, but this is not the first time it helped Manila for its pandemic response.

In April last year, the Philippines also received COVID-19 test kits from Brunei, which was capable of screening about 1,000 people.

According to Reuters' monitoring, Brunei has so far registered 11,047 total COVID-19 infections and 75 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 563,695 virus shots have also been administered in the said country, as of Tuesday.

"Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 65 percent of the country’s population," Reuters noted.

The Philippines, on the other hand, has already fully vaccinated nearly 24.7 million people, while some 28.6 million individuals are partially immunized, government data showed.

The Philippines is reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant, as authorities this week eased virus curbs despite reports that hospitals in the capital region and nearby provinces remained full.

New infections in the country fell below the 8,000-mark for the past week.

-- With reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News; and Reuters

