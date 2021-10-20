79 more Filipinos return home from Vietnam

MANILA - Seventy-nine more Filipinos, including 14 minors, returned home from Vietnam on Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The "distressed" Filipinos arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 2 p.m. after flying from Ho Chi Minh City, the DFA said in a statement.

According to the department, most of the repatriates worked as teachers or musicians in Vietnam.

"However, the COVID-19 pandemic affected their work and living, which prompted them to return home," the DFA said.

The agency paid for their flights and RT-PCR tests through the Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) Fund.

According to the DFA, 458 Filipinos have been repatriated from Vietnam since last January.

In a virtual forum on Friday, the Department of Labor and Employment said a total of 741,368 OFWs have returned home since the pandemic began last year.

— With a report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO