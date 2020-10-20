Tropical storm Pepito makes landfall over Aurora

MANILA — Tropical storm Pepito made landfall over Aurora province Tuesday night, the state weather bureau said.

Pepito made landfall over San Ildefonso peninsula in Casiguran, Aurora at 9 p.m., PAGASA said.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the country’s 16th storm this year was estimated at 70 kilometers east of Baler in Aurora at 7:00 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kph.

The storm is moving west northwest at 25 kph, and may make another landfall over the coast of Aurora between 8:00 and 11:00 p.m., PAGASA said.

Pepito will bring moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday night until Wednesday morning over Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Camarines Norte, Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, La Union, Pangasinan, and Benguet.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas in Luzon, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

La Union

Pangasinan

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Aurora

the southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon)

the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin)

the northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)

the northern portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

the northern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat, Magalang, Mabalacat)

northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)

The agency raised TCWS No. 1 in the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale,Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Vinzons)

Catanduanes

the rest of northern portion of Quezon (Infanta,Real)

the rest of Zambales

Pepito is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday morning or afternoon, according to PAGASA.

