Tropical Storm 'Pepito' faster, stronger as it barrels towards Aurora

PAGASA

MANILA— Tropical Storm "Pepito" further intensified Tuesday afternoon as it threatened Aurora province, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

“Pepito” is expected to make landfall over the coast of Aurora between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

As of 4 p.m., Pepito was last spotted 110 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kms per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

The storm is moving northwest at 30 kph, faster than its earlier tracking at 25 kph.

Pepito is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Thursday morning and afternoon.

The storm will bring moderate to heavy rains over Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Camarines Norte, Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, La Union, Pangasinan, and Benguet between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro.

PAGASA warned that flooding, flashfloods and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 was hoisted over the following areas:

La Union

Pangasinan

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Aurora

the southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon)

the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin)

the northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)

the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands

Signal no. 1 was raised in the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops, and down banana plants:

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real)

the rest of Zambales

PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical depression 1,750 kms east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, which has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph, which is less likely to enter PAR.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.