Some Chinese interpreters in NAIA earning 'big time' from 'pastillas' scheme: whistleblower

Passengers arriving at the NAIA Terminal 1 in Parañaque City wear face masks as a precaution against COVID-19, on Jan. 23, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - Some Chinese translators working at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have been earning "big time" from the "pastillas" scheme as they allegedly connive with Immigration personnel to slip illegal Chinese workers in the Philippines, a whistleblower said Tuesday.

Interpreters have been serving as liaison officers between Immigration officers and Chinese nationals, and sometimes have "their own" rackets, said Immigration Officer Allison "Alex" Chiong, who first exposed the anomaly in the airport.

"Siya (interpreter) 'yung nakikipag-usap sa Chinese dahil hindi nga po makapagsalita [ng Filipino]," Chiong told members of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

(The interpreter is the one who speaks to the Chinese nationals since they could not speak in Filipino.)

"'Yung mga Immigration officer, may mga nakakasagutan kasi siyempre, may pumapalag," he said.

(They interpret for Immigration officers who get into an argument because there are Chinese nationals who complain.)

Aside from conniving with Immigration officials, some Chinese translators also have their "own rackets," Chiong said.

Some translators put "small stickers" on passports of Chinese nationals who paid them for easy entry into the Philippines, he said.

"'Yung mga pasahero niyang Chinese, mga nagbayad din ito, may sticker na maliit sa passport... Iisipin ng [Immigration] officer, 'Hindi na e-exclude 'yan [from entry] kasi akin 'yan, may sticker," he said.

(Some Chinese passenger who pay them get to have small stickers on their passports... So, Immigration officers would know that they would not be excluded from entry because they have that sticker.)

"Mayroon pa po nagka-conflict sila (Chinese) ng interpreter kasi pineperahan sa WeChat. RMB 7,000 or something equivalent sa P20,000," he said.

(A Chinese national even had a conflict with an interpreter because the interpreter was asking for RMB 7,000 or something equivalent to P20,000 over WeChat.)

The Bureau of Immigration said it only works with accredited interpreters who are required to wear purple vests and IDs while inside the airport.

But Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said he would look into Chiong's allegations against some translators in airports.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality has been looking into alleged irregularities in the entry of Chinese nationals in airports after a Taiwanese woman said she was trafficked into the Philippines.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the committee, has voiced concern on the entry of Chinese nationals in the country, particularly those who work in the online gambling industry which, for her, has sowed trouble for the country rather than offered benefits.

Aside from not paying taxes, the industry is also being blamed for the rise of certain crimes in the country.

Hontiveros is also critical of China's illegal claims and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea.