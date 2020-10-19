Signal no. 1 up in NCR, nearby provinces as 'Pepito' heads for Luzon

MANILA - Metro Manila and neighboring provinces have been placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 as tropical depression Pepito continues to move towards Luzon on Monday night.

The country's 16th tropical cyclone this year was last estimated 305 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, as of 10 p.m., moving west northwest at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 55 kph near the center and up to 75 kph gusts.

Pepito is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm before it hits land over the Aurora-Isabela area between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

It may emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday morning and further intensify into a severe tropical storm by Thursday, PAGASA added.

Between Monday to Tuesday morning, Pepito will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol region, Northern Samar, Quezon, Aurora, Cagayan, and Isabela.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, will be experienced over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Samar, Eastern Samar, Romblon, and Marinduque.

Flooding, including flashfloods, and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas susceptible to these hazards, PAGASA warned.

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone warning signal 1 in the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops, and down banana plants:

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

the extreme northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons)

Catanduanes.

