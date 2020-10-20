Recto seeks Bayanihan 2 extension after DBM fails to release funds to agencies

Jeepney drivers beg for spare change as they troop outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board main office in Quezon City on August 20, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Tuesday said Congress may have to work to "extend" the validity of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) after the executive branch failed to release portions of the P140-billion COVID-19 aid package to various agencies.

The Bayanihan 2 - a follow-up funding bill for the Philippines' first COVID-19 relief measure - is set to expire on December 19, when the legislative branch adjourns for a month-long break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

"We probably will have to extend validity of Bayanihan 2," Recto told reporters in a text message.

"It’s unfortunate. We spent many hours and days crafting Bayanihan 2 which was certified as urgent to assist many sectors of society much affected by the pandemic only to be informed they are not ready to implement the same," he said.

Senators earlier found that the DBM has yet to release some P24 billion earmarked for agricultural loans and assistance to farmers, and another P10 billion for the tourism sector, which was forced shut by the global pandemic earlier this year.

Other agencies have reportedly not yet received additional funding authorized under the Bayanihan 2.

"Surely, not only will it delay the assistance needed by families and businesses but will also delay economic recovery," Recto said.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri has yet to respond on when the oversight panel for the Bayanihan 2 will convene to discuss reported delays in the implementation of the law.