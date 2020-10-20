QC gov’t urges citizens to report establishments violating protocols

Plants go on sale at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on July 25, 2020, amid the general community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Quezon City government on Tuesday urged its citizens to report establishments that would violate COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, as Metro Manila shortened curfew hours and allowed more citizens to go out despite the pandemic.

This will help prevent the spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the local government said, as the country slowly reopened the economy.

“Dahil mas marami nang tao ang lalabas sa kanilang mga tahanan, kailangang mas paigtingin pa natin ang pagbabantay, lalo na sa mga establisimyento na pupuntahan ng karamihan. The key to prevent a spike in cases is to ramp up our surveillance and enforcement efforts,” QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

(Because more people will go out of their houses, we need to ramp up our surveillance and enforcement efforts most especially in establishments that people would probably go to.)

The city’s frontliners can only do as much, Belmonte said. She added that the city government would soon open a link on its official website where residents could report violators.

“Kailangan natin ang tulong ng lahat upang makarating sa amin ang mga hindi sumusunod sa mga itinakdang patakaran upang mapigil ang pagkalat ng COVID-19,” she said.

(We need everyone's help so we'll get information on those not following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.)

To date, QC has recorded a total of 21,654 COVID-19 infections, of which 1,548 are active. A total of 608, meanwhile, have died from the respiratory illness while 19,498 residents have recovered.

“Mauuwi lang sa wala ang ating mga nakamit na tagumpay laban sa COVID-19 kung muli na namang tataas ang kaso sa ating lungsod.”

(All of our efforts will go to waste if the COVID-19 cases in the city will increase once again.)

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Monday announced that Metro Manila residents aged 18 to 65 have been allowed outside their homes between 4 a.m. and 12 midnight beginning this week as mayors shortened curfew hours.

The curfew in Navotas City, meanwhile, will remain to be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.