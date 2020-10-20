Provincial execs to LSIs: Get COVID-19 tests before going home

MANILA - Local officials on Tuesday urged government to require returning residents undergo confirmatory coronavirus testing before traveling to their home provinces.

Currently, the home provinces of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) shoulder the cost for their RT-PCR test upon their return, said League of Provinces national president Marinduque Governor Presbitero Velasco.

The group sees as "very alarming" the increasing number of active cases in their areas due to the return of LSIs, he added.

As of posting, Marinduque has 37 active out of 85 total COVID-19 cases, Velasco said.

"Medyo dumadami po at nagkakaroon ng local transmission sa bahay-bahay," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's increasing and there's local transmission in the community.)

Provinces will continue accepting LSIs but local officials urge authorities to require them to secure medical certificate and travel authority from the local government where they will come from.

"Patuloy naman po ang pagtanggap namin kaya lang pinapasunod namin ang National Task Force guidelines on the management of LSIs," he said.

(We continue to accept LSIs but we urge them to follow the National Task Force guidelines.)

"Sa ibang lalawigan ang rekomendasyon nila ay restricted pa rin ang pagpasok ng non-APORs (authorized persons outside residence) at LSIs sa kanilang probinsiya."

(Some provinces recommend to restrict the entry of non-APORs and LSIs.)

The Philippines as of Monday reported 359,169 cases of COVID-19, with 310,303 recoveries and 6,675 deaths.