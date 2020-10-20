PNP defends BJMP 'maneuvers' in funeral of detained activist Nasino's baby

Instead of family members, activist Reina Mae Nasino is surrounded by jail personnel keeping her under heavy guard during her daughter's burial, Oct. 16, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The situation called for authorities to accelerate the funeral car carrying detained activist Reina Mae Nasino's baby River during the procession to the cemetery last week, the Philippine National Police said Tuesday, as heavy security at the interment continued to draw criticism.

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) earlier said it was considering filing several charges against jail guards present during baby River's funeral over its "grotesque and barbaric acts... when they snatched baby River's body away from her family."

Nasino was in full protective equipment and handcuffs as she laid her daughter to rest. She had been denied the chance to see her 3-month-old baby one last time before she expired of a respiratory illness.

"Talagang nangyari 'yung karo pero ang isyu dito is it protecting the subject? 'Yung karo incidental 'yun kung anuman ang naging concept ng operasyon at saka scheme ng maneuvers ng tropa natin lalo na ng BJMP," PNP spokesman Ysmael Yu told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It really happened but the issue there should be is it protecting the subject? It was incidental, whatever the concept of the operation scheme of our troops were, especially the BJMP.)

Guards from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology were sent to provide guard at the funeral rites. Nasino's camp decried the heavy deployment.

"Hinihingi ng sitwasyon 'yan, hindi 'yan basta-basta na sinasabi na lang ganito gawin natin, ganito kaagad. 'Yun ay hinihingi ng sitwasyon so that’s how it is executed pero ang importante dun the end-result is ligtas si subject natin."

(The situation called for it, it wasn't as if authorities said this is what we should do. The situation called for it so that’s how it is executed but the important thing is the end-result was our subject is safe.)