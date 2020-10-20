PNP coronavirus cases near 7,000 with 62 new infections

MANILA - Coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police (PNP) reached 6,830 on Monday as infections continue to rise in the country.

The PNP said that as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 647 personnel are active COVID-19 cases after 62 additional infections were reported.

It logged 32 newly recovered staff, bringing its recoveries to 6,162.

The PNP's death toll due to the virus stands at 21.

Police officers have been serving as frontliners in checkpoints and border patrols since mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Philippines reported 1,640 additional cases of the coronavirus, taking the national toll to 360,775.

Active infections in the country are 43,443, of which 83 percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, official public health data showed.