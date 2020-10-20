Philippines' coronavirus cases top 360,000

Commuters take the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) at the Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on October 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CB News

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,640 additional cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), taking the national toll to 360,775.

This, as 15 laboratories failed to submit their data on time, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Tuesday’s figure is the lowest newly-recorded additional cases in a single day since September 22, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics. This also marked the fourth straight day that new cases counted fewer than 3,000.

Of the newly-reported cases, 1,487 or 91 percent occurred within the recent 2 weeks, the DOH said. The top regions with cases in the recent 14 days were NCR (366), Region 4A (264), and Region 10 (124).

DOH reports 1,640 new cases today, the lowest in a single day since September 22. This marks the fourth straight day of less than 3,000 daily cases.



This brings the total to 360,775 cases with 43,443 active.



17 deaths

- 11 in October

- 6,690 total



Cases of recoveries jumped by 369 over the previous day, according to the health department’s latest bulletin. The total number of recoveries stood at 310,642.

The country also recorded 17 new fatalities from the respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 6,690. Of the additional deaths, 11 occurred this month, 5 in September, and 1 in April.

Active infections in the country are 43,443, of which 83 percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, official DOH figures showed.

A total of 34 duplicates were removed from the total tally, the DOH said. Of these, 26 were tagged as recovered cases. Two fatalities reported earlier were also taken down from the tally.

Meanwhile, 4 cases initially tagged as recoveries were found to be deaths after final validation.

Cavite and Quezon City led the areas with the most number of newly-announced COVID-19 cases, with 86 additional cases each. They are followed by Batangas and Bulacan with 69 and 62 new cases, respectively.

The DOH over the weekend changed the manner of reporting new cases. The COVID-19 bulletin now includes highly-urbanized cities (HUC) and independent component cities (ICC) in classifying places or areas with the most number of newly-reported cases.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of October.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s (JHU) coronavirus dashboard, more than 40.4 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus globally since the start of the pandemic. Of those, more than 1.1 million have died, and almost 28 million have recovered.

To date, the Philippines is among the top 20 countries with the most number of total COVID-19 infections, based on the JHU tally, claiming the last spot.