‘Pepito’ intensifies into tropical storm, more areas under warning signals

PAGASA

MANILA Weather system "Pepito" intensified into a tropical storm on Tuesday morning, prompting the weather bureau to place more areas under warning signals.

“Pepito” is moving towards the Isabela-Aurora area, based on PAGASA’s weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m.

“Pepito intensified into a tropical storm at 8:00 a.m. today. After crossing the landmass of Luzon, ‘Pepito’ is forecast to intensify and may reach severe tropical storm category by Thursday,” the bulletin said.

As of 10 a.m., Pepito was last spotted 295 kilometers East of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kms per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.



The storm is moving northwestward at 25 kph.

Pepito is forecast to make landfall over the coast of the Aurora-Isabela area between 7 p.m and 11 p.m. Tuesday. The storm is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning.

The storm will bring moderate to heavy rains over the Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Quezon, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, Pangasinan, and Benguet.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro.

PAGASA warned that flooding, flashfloods and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 was hoisted over the following areas:

La Union

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Aurora

the southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon)

the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin)

the northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)

and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands

Signal no. 1 was raised in:

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Vinzons)

Catanduanes

the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real)

the rest of Ilocos Sur

the rest of Isabela

and the rest of Zambales

Meanwhile, a tropical depression 1,735 kms east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, which has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph, is less likely to enter PAR, said PAGASA.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.