Pasig River Ferry service suspended due to 'Pepito'

MANILA - Operations of the Pasig River Ferry Service are temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to tropical depression “Pepito”, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

In an advisory, the MMDA said ferry operations were suspended after weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 in Metro Manila.

As of 7 a.m., the weather disturbance was spotted 375 kilometers East of Infanta, Quezon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Pepito is moving west northwestward at 25 kph and expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, Pangasinan, and Benguet.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Aside from Metro Manila, the following areas are also under signal no. 1:



- Isabela

- Quirino

- Nueva Vizcaya

- Abra

- Kalinga

- Mountain Province

- Ifugao

- Benguet

- Ilocos Sur

- La Union

- Pangasinan

- Aurora

- Nueva Ecija

- Tarlac

- Zambales

- Bulacan

- Pampanga

- Bataan

- Rizal

- the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

- the extreme northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons), and Catanduanes

The Pasig River Ferry Service recently resumed operations Friday after water hyacinths were removed from the water.

The ferry service was suspended on October 7 because of the abundance of water hyacinths. Short distance trips, meanwhile, resumed on October 8.