Lawyers' group flags ‘alarming’ provisions in implementing rules of anti-terror law

Protesters hold a rally in UP Diliman on July 4, 2020 as they condemn the recently signed Anti-Terror Law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – A lawyer’s group on Tuesday claimed “alarming” provisions were snuck in the newly released implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Lawyer Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, said new provisions were introduced in the counter-terror law, which grants state forces sweeping powers to address terrorism.

Under Rule 4.4 of the IRR, advocacy, protest, dissent, mass action, and creative, artistic and cultural expression, among others, can be considered acts of terrorism if they are intended to cause death, serious physical harm or create a serious risk to public safety, he said.

Olalia also expressed concern over the possibility that suspected terrorists could now be detained for more than 36 hours even without a written authorization from the Anti-Terrorism Council.

For him, the IRR of the law did not clarify after it has been previously criticized for being too broad.

“As a matter of fact, it was a vain attempt to prettify the law and salvage the infirmities in the law, which is not allowed. It was a disingenuous way to cure what is already in the law itself,” he told ANC’s “Matters of Fact.”

While the IRR provides for a way to delist those designated as terrorists, it would only be done before their names are first published, Olalia said.

Those designated as terrorists only have 15 days from publication to file a request for delisting based only on the following grounds: mistaken identity, relevant and significant change of facts or circumstance, newly discovered evidence, death of a designated person, dissolution or liquidation of designated groups and any other circumstance which would show basis for designation no longer exists.

It also doesn’t help the ATC, a purely executive body, has the power to designate people or groups as terrorist, Olalia said.

“It doesn’t help. It doesn’t inspire confidence. It doesn’t inspire trust. Why? Because to start with, the composition of the council is already suspect so to speak. They are the same individuals involved in red tagging,” he added.

With the issuance of the IRR, which Olalia said lacks respect for basic rights, he fears human rights situation in the country could only get worse.

“Even without the implementing rules in the law itself, the red-baiting has been vicious, relentless and incorrigible,” he said.

Thirty-seven petitions challenging the constitutionality of the anti-terror law have already been filed before the Supreme Court.