Gov't aims to start settling debt to PH Red Cross 'within the week': Año

People line up outside the mega swabbing center at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on August 27, 2020. The center offers free tests to government employees as well as the general public and is open 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine government aims to start settling its P1 billion debt to Philippine Red Cross this week in order for their services to government to resume, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he would "look for the money" to settle PhilHealth's unpaid dues to the non-government organization.

"Within the week target namin makapagstart na at bayaran sila. Malaking tulong kasi ang Red Cross. Almost 80 percent ng requirements natin natutugunan ng Red Cross," Año told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're targeting to pay them and restart their services within the week. The Philippine Red Cross has been a big help, they have addressed almost 80 percent of our needs.)

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier said it has been manually encoding coronavirus tests of Filipino migrant workers at the country's airports, which may delay their test results.