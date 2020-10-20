DFA reports 26 new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad; total now at 11,178

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 11,178 on Tuesday with 26 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,129, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 7,234 of those infected have recovered, while 815 have died.

The DFA also reported 33 new recoveries and 3 new fatalities among those infected.

Today, the DFA reports 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 33 new recoveries, and 3 new fatalities among our nationals in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and the Middle East. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/bMOTuEhE9k — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 20, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 511 in the Asia Pacific, 168 in Europe, 2,295 in the Middle East and Africa, and 155 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 360,775 people. The tally includes 6,690 deaths, 310,642 recoveries, and 43,443 active cases.