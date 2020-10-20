DepEd continues psychosocial services for personnel, students

Department of Education headquarters in Pasig City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Education said Tuesday it would continue to offer psychosocial services to teachers, nonteaching personnel and learners who may be dealing with mental health concerns.

“We will continue to reach out to our teachers, staff, and learners to provide them with vital mental health and psychosocial services,” the department said in a statement.

"We will continue to reach out to our teachers, staff, and learners to provide them with vital mental health and psychosocial services. We likewise request everyone to stay in touch and stay connected to our loved ones during these challenging times."



On Monday, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) urged the DepEd to “address work-related causes of stress among teachers” after a public school teacher from Leyte reportedly took her own life last Friday.

The teacher suffered from depression after her 2 children tested positive for COVID-19, according to a police report.

While the DepEd’s local office has conducted psychological intervention for the teacher’s co-workers, there are other factors that cause anxiety among teachers such as “the lack of health protection at work, too heavy workload, and mounting teaching expenses,” ACT said.

In its statement, the DepEd said its field offices would give assistance to the families of personnel who recently passed away.

The DepEd also appealed to the public to stop speculating on the cause of death of its personnel.

“Suicide is a sensitive and complex issue. We would like to appeal to everyone to stop directly connecting such to modules or distance learning,” the agency said.

“We have received police blotters, incident reports, statements of families, and initial investigation of the cases, and none of them referred to distance learning as the primary cause,” it added.

In the past months, the DepEd has been offering psychosocial services to its personnel and learners, whose mental health may have been affected by the education system’s shift to distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

– With a report from Ranulfo Docdocan

Those who need mental health support and assistance may call the NCMH Crisis Hotline at:

1) 0917-899-USAP (8727)

2) (02) 7-989-USAP

3) 1553 (landline-landline, toll-free)

