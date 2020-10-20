Christmas parties prohibited in Metro Manila, Philippines' GCQ areas

Various Christmas lights and decorations adorn a house, chapel, and chicharon factory in Santa Maria, Bulacan on December 17, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Christmas parties are prohibited in Metro Manila this year after mayors agreed to place the entire region under general community quarantine until the end of the year, the government said Tuesday.

Mass gatherings remain barred in GCQ areas under the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19.

Metro Manila mayors over the weekend agreed to keep the capital region under GCQ until December, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

"Under GCQ bawal pa ang parties. Ang ating NCR (National Capital Region), nagkasundo 'yung ating mayors na under GCQ muna tayo, magluluwag lang para makasuporta sa ekonomiya pero hindi muna mag-MGCQ (modified GCQ). Konting tiis na lang ito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo when asked about local governments' jurisdiction on Christmas parties.

(Parties remain barred under GCQ. NCR mayors have agreed to keep it under GCQ and to ease restrictions only for the economy. We just need to endure for a little longer.)

The Philippines as of Monday reported 359,169 cases of COVID-19, with 310,303 recoveries and 6,675 deaths.