Rainy Thursday over parts of Luzon: PAGASA

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Parts of Luzon will experience rainy weather from Thursday to early Friday due to shear line and northeasterly wind flow, the state weather bureau said.

Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, and Camarines Norte provinces could expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms brought by the shear line, an area where cold and warm air meet, PAGASA said in its 24-hour weather forecast issued 4 a.m.

Cloudy skies with rains are expected Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, and Aurora due to the northeasterly wind flow, it added.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country could experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during downpours.

The weather forecaster earlier said the southwest monsoon or habagat season had ended and that cold winds would soon blow from the northeast.