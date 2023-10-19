Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has promised to fast-track the rehabilitation in Marawi, saying the government needs to do more for the southern city 6 years after its liberation from Islamic State-inspired terrorists.

In a statement, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) said the President also committed to expedite the processing of compensation claims.

"Rest assured, my dear fellow Filipinos, that this administration will strive to achieve the goals we have set for you and your city," Marcos said in a message read by Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. during the anniversary of Marawi's liberation on Tuesday.

"The government will expedite the completion of all the Marawi rehabilitation projects and process all the claims with utmost urgency and responsiveness,” he added.

Marcos honored the military personnel who lost their lives during the 5-month battle with the Maute group, saying his administration will strive to maintain the peace in the area.

Despite government efforts to rebuild the once-bustling city, the Philippine leader admitted that "much remains to be done."

“If the accomplishments, changes, and promises that come with this year’s celebration highlights anything, I hope that it underscores our unceasing dedication to help our Maranao brothers and sisters achieve peace, security, and normalcy,” Marcos said.

"Despite all the pain that we suffered and endured as a people, we still proudly celebrate this anniversary, for it brings to the fore something worth remembering and fighting for: that peace will always prevail. And it will prevail especially when we remain resolute in our commitment, solidarity, and faith for the nation,” he said.

Galvez said dialogues and interventions on peace should continue.

"In order to achieve genuine and long-lasting peace, reconciliation and unity, it is important to carefully look into the root causes of conflict, violence and division," said the peace adviser.

"We have to confront pressing issues such as inequality, injustice, and discrimination head-on and find ways to address them in the best way possible. We also need to acknowledge and learn from past mistakes, commit to never repeating them again, and work towards a common vision for the future," he added.

The 148-day occupation of Marawi ended on Oct. 17, 2017, with some 1,000 people, mostly rebels, killed in battle and the city leveled by air strikes.

Around 80,000 individuals or 16,000 families have yet to return to their homes.

Only 95 families have come back to Marawi's "ground zero," said Tirmizy Abdullah, a convener of the Marawi Advocacy Accompaniment.

Six years after the conflict, displaced Maranaos continue to appeal for community dialogues, government support, and participation in internally displaced persons-led peacebuilding and capacity-building activities.