DICT urges vigilance amid hacking spree, online fraud

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has urged the public, private sector, and stakeholders to be vigilant and proactive amid cybersecurity challenges.

DICT’s Digital Certificate Division Officer-in-Charge Chief Thelma Villamorel issued the statement during Thursday’s forum on digital transformation and cybersecurity.

“Digital transformation is one of the cornerstones of innovation, economic growth and improved quality of life. As we embrace the benefits of the technology, it is crucial that we remain vigilant, proactive in addressing the security challenges that come with digital transformation” she said.

“Let us work together to ensure that digital transformation will not be only innovative and efficient, but above all, safe and secure,” Villamorel added.

Dragon Pay Chief Operating Officer Christian Reyes said that with more individuals and businesses engaging in online financial transactions in the country, threats to cyber security are also increasing.

"From our experience, yes, dumarami on a notional basis. When I say notional basis, from 10 to 20 to 100. Pero if ‘yung percentage, it’s actually getting smaller and smaller. Ang laki ng base,” he said.

Reyes added that apart from providing support to those who report fraud in online transactions and working with regulators, educating customers on how they can protect themselves from cyberattacks is also important.

Digital Pilipinas Convenor Amor Maclang stressed that addressing these require a “whole-of-country” approach, and sharing of best cybersecurity practices.

"Ang Pilipinas ay isa sa pinaka-vulnerable when it comes to cybersecurity. It requires a whole-of-country approach. Halimbawa, may ma-phish na tao, hindi naman kasalanan lang ‘yan ng tao. Kailangan to make sure na ‘yung platform ay safe… ‘yun bang e-KYC (know your customer), na-identify ba na tama ang tao,” she said.

Maclang also called for higher budget for the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

A House panel has reallocated the P300 million in DICT’s proposed confidential funds for next year to intelligence agencies. The DICT will retain P25 million from the allocation for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses. It said it would have used its confidential funds to put up a firewall and to train cybersecurity experts.

