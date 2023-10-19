Brawner: AFP reviewing military exchange program with China

MANILA - The Armed Forces of the Philippines is reviewing its military exchange program with China, AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said on Thursday.

The exchange program is covered by the China-Philippines Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation signed in 2004 to foster stronger military ties.

According to Brawner, the Philippines started sending around five military officers—with ranks from sergeant to lieutenant colonel—to study in China every year since 2007.

“We have had already 74 officers who went through this program and 17 enlisted personnel since 2007,” the military chief told reporters at a forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) in Quezon City.

But after the China Coast Guard’s water cannon attack against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea on August 5, Brawner ordered the temporary suspension of sending Filipino cadets to China for their studies.

“Since the incident last August 5, our government, there were calls by some senators and sectors of society saying that it’s ironic that we are sending our officers to China and we are experiencing this in the West Philippine Sea. So, we had to step back and said, ‘Why don’t we study the MOU we signed in 2004?’” Brawner explained.

“Pending the result of the study, we have decided to stop sending officers. There were officers already in China. We allowed them to finish,” he added.

The official added that China still asked the Philippines to send its cadets, which the AFP declined pending the review of the MOU.

“The attache of China talked to me and said, ‘Please continue sending officers to China.’ I said, yes, we’re just studying the MOU,” Brawner noted. “Probably, after the study, we will be able to determine whether we will continue to send officers to China for further schooling or not.”

At present, there are no more Filipino cadets in China, but Beijing continues to send its military officers to Manila for their advanced schooling, according to Brawner.

RELATED VIDEO