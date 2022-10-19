SC announces 14 local testing centers for 2022 Bar Exams

MANILA — The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced 14 local testing centers for the 2022 Bar Exams in November.

The high court named 5 schools in Metro Manila, and 3 each in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

NCR

1. San Beda University

2. De La Salle University

3. Manila Adventist College

4. Ateneo Junior and High School Complex

5. University of the Philippines - Bonifacio Global City

LUZON

6. Saint Louis University

7. De La Salle Lipa

8. University of Nueva Caceres

VISAYAS

9. University of Cebu

10. University of San Carlos

11. Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

MINDANAO

12. Xavier University - Ateneo de Cagayan

13. Ateneo de Davao University - Senior High School

14. Ateneo de Zamboanga University

The 2022 Bar Exams will be held on Nov. 9, 13, 16, and 20.

READ: (Updated) BAR BULLETIN NO. 10, S. 2022, LOCAL TESTING CENTERS FOR THE 2022 BAR EXAMINATIONS #Bar2022 #GetThatBar2022 pic.twitter.com/mfxneum1ur — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) October 19, 2022

— report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

