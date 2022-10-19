SC announces 14 local testing centers for 2022 Bar Exams

MANILA — The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced 14 local testing centers for the 2022 Bar Exams in November.
The high court named 5 schools in Metro Manila, and 3 each in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
NCR
1. San Beda University
2. De La Salle University
3. Manila Adventist College
4. Ateneo Junior and High School Complex
5. University of the Philippines - Bonifacio Global City
LUZON
6. Saint Louis University
7. De La Salle Lipa
8. University of Nueva Caceres
VISAYAS
9. University of Cebu
10. University of San Carlos
11. Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation
MINDANAO
12. Xavier University - Ateneo de Cagayan
13. Ateneo de Davao University - Senior High School
14. Ateneo de Zamboanga University
The 2022 Bar Exams will be held on Nov. 9, 13, 16, and 20.
— report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News
RELATED VIDEO