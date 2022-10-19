Voter registration for the barangay and SK elections resumes at the Comelec office in Manila on June 4, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Postponing the barangay elections is beyond the power of Congress, a human rights lawyer said Wednesday, concurring with the position of veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalintal who brought the issue before the Supreme Court.

According to Free Legal Assistance Group chairman Chel Diokno, the power to delay the village polls is within the jurisdiction of the Commission on Elections.

Congress can only fix the term of office of barangay officials through a law, said Diokno, founding dean of the De La Salle University Tañada-Diokno College of Law.

"The Constitution gives Congress the power to fix the terms of barangay officials but not to postpone, and that power is provided only in Omnibus Election Code," Diokno told ANC's "Headstart".

Under the Omnibus Election Code, elections can only be hold off due to acts of violence, terrorism and similar causes, and can only be implemented in particular areas where it is happening.

"So, I agree with Atty. [Romulo] Macalintal's position that this is beyond the power of Congress to do," Diokno said.

Macalintal filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of Republic Act 11935, which postpones the barangay elections to next year.

The high court is set to hold oral arguments on the petition on Friday, Oct. 21.

Diokno noted this is the fourth time that the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are postponed since 2016, which extends the term of office of incumbent officials.

"That constitutes really a disenfranchisement of the voters. We have a right to choose our officials from the barangay level up to the national position, especially in the barangay. We are directly affected by whoever is in power in the different barangays that we have," he said.

Diokno warned that the continued postponement of such electoral exercise would contribute to patronage politics.

"The officials will feel that they owe their position not to the voters but rather to those who decided to continue giving it to them," he said.

"Especially if the push came from higher officials in the executive department and was followed by those in Congress, then sa kanila pupunta 'yung utang na loob, hindi sa taong bayan," he added.

The postponement could be "easily interpreted" as a reward to village officials after the present administration's victory in the May 2022 polls, Diokno said.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. signed RA 11935 last week, resetting the schedule of the barangay and SK polls from December this year to the “last Monday of October 2023.”