Police seize P12 million worth of suspected marijuana in Caloocan

MANILA - Authorities nabbed two men carrying a little over P12 million worth of suspected marijuana in a buy-bust operation in Caloocan City on Wednesday.

The Northern Police District said the men were allegedly in possession of about 100 kilos of suspected dried marijuana leaves in brick form and placed in envelopes.

The NPD said they had been monitoring the pair before they set up the buy-bust in Barangay 8 in Caloocan City.

Also seized were P50,000 worth of buy-bust money, and a sedan allegedly used by the suspects.

According to police, the suspected drugs came from the Kalinga-Apayao area.

"Ang kailangan nating malaman is kung sino nanggaling at sino ang mastermind nito," NCRPO chief B/Gen. Jonel Estomo said.

(What we need to know are the source and the mastermind.)

The duo will face drug charges.

