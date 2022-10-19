Philippines to deport 6 ex-POGO workers

About 40 foreign POGO workers were rescued in a raid in Angeles City, Pampanga on Sept. 17, 2022. PAGCOR handout

MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday will deport 6 Chinese nationals who were rescued from an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) company in Angeles City, Pampanga last September.

In a letter addressed to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the Chinese nationals will be deported through a flight from Manila to Wuhan City, China at 2:40 p.m.

The 6 were earlier turned over to the BI by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Pampanga following the raid on their POGO company on Sept. 17.

Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano confirmed to ABS-CBN News that the Chinese nationals were among 40 foreign POGO workers who were rescued in that raid.

Tansingco said the immigration bureau will escort the deportees to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), while the Border Control and Intelligence Unit will ensure their "smooth processing".

On Sept. 16 and 17, authorities raided several POGO companies in Pampanga and Cainta, Rizal, which saw the rescue of around 70 Chinese, 16 Vietnamese, and 2 Taiwanese nationals.

The raids also resulted in the rescue of a Malaysian and 44 Filipinos, who were all workers of the said companies.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. earlier said that the raids were done to "put an end to the POGO-related kidnappings and human trafficking cases in the country."

"Tinutugis ng ating mga kapulisan ‘yung iba pang mga implicated dito," Abalos said in September.

(Our police officers are going after others who are implicated in this.)

POGOs have boomed since 2016 as former president Rodrigo Duterte pursued closer trade and investment ties with China.

But the influx of tens of thousands of Chinese workers in the sector that targets customers in China, where gambling is illegal, has created friction.

Many Filipinos complain POGOs have evaded taxes and driven up property rates while not providing job opportunities because not enough locals speak Chinese languages.

Remulla earlier ordered police to go after 175 operators whose licenses had been revoked but continued to operate illegally.

About 34 POGOs are licensed to operate and around 130 support services are registered, according to the Philippine gaming regulator.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said in September he wanted online gaming operators banned.

Revenues from POGOs peaked in 2020 at P7.2 billion and fell sharply last year to P3.9, he said.

But David Leechiu, chief executive of Manila-based Leechiu Property Consultants, estimated the Philippine economy could lose P200 billion in rental revenue and salaries if POGOs were expelled.

—With reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

