Obet maintains strength on way to northern Luzon

PAGASA image

MANILA—Tropical depression Obet maintained its strength as it continued its advance towards northern Luzon, the state weather bureau said late Wednesday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Obet was last sighted at 880 km east of extreme northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55 kph gusts.

The weather agency said the tropical cyclone is expected to traverse extreme northern Luzon or the northern portion of mainland northern Luzon between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

"Obet is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category by late Friday or early Saturday. Further intensification is likely once Obet reaches the West Philippine Sea," PAGASA said.

The bureau projected that on Friday early morning through Saturday early morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may be experienced in Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan.

On Saturday early morning through afternoon, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may fall in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and the northern portions of Abra and Ilocos Sur.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

"In the next 24 hours, the Shear Line may bring heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte," it added.

PAGASA also noted that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals may be raised in some areas in northern Luzon on Thursday morning at the earliest.

"Nevertheless, the prevailing northeasterly surface windflow will bring strong to gale-force winds over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next 24 hours," it said.

"The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of Obet is Wind Signal No. 2," PAGASA added.