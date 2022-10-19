Courtesy of Allacapan, Cagayan Mayor Harry Florida

MANILA -- Damage to agriculture and infrastructure due to Typhoon Neneng has reached over P440 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Wednesday.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said damage to agriculture was estimated at P366 million and affected more than 14,500 farmers and fishermen.

At least 19,000 hectares of agricultural land were affected by flooding in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Neneng’s damage to livestock, poultry and fisheries has reached P1.8 million, while damage to infrastructure was placed at P81.5 million. At least 34 public infrastructure were damaged, most of which are roads.

A total of 115 houses were also partially damaged and 51 were destroyed.

No fatalities and missing persons were reported, but two people sustained injuries during the onslaught of the typhoon.

The NDRRMC also reported that over 50,000 families, translating to 175,000 individuals, were affected by Neneng. Of this number, 163 families or 578 people are still staying in evacuation centers.