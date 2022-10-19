More Filipino mothers are dying at childbirth, new data says

Young mothers care for their babies at the Jose Fabella Hospital on Thursday (June 9, 2016). Cause oriented groups headed by the "Save Fabella Movement" criticized the government for its plan to privatize the hospital, that would possibly impact access to affordable maternal health services to low-income mothers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA - More mothers are dying due to obstetric related complications, according to latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The Commission on Population (POPCOM) raised alarm on the 10.1 percent increase in "direct obstetric deaths" recorded by the PSA this year compared to data from 2021.

"This condition indicates an issue on accessing appropriate, quality and timely services from healthcare facilities. It poses the challenge to improve our local health system for emergency obstetric and newborn care, which was definitely affected during the pandemic,” POPCOM Officer In Charge-Executive Director (OIC-ED) Lolito R. Tacardon said in a statement.

In 2021, 425 deaths direct obstetric deaths were recorded, ranking it as the 44th leading cause of death in the Philippines.

In 2022, 468 direct obstetric deaths have been recorded by the PSA so far, bringing its ranking to 39th.

Direct obstetric deaths is one of the only two causes of deaths which recorded an increase from 2021 to 2022. The other is deaths due to tetanus infections which recorded a 7.1 percent increase.

The World Health Organization defines direct obstetric deaths or direct maternal deaths, as those “resulting from obstetric complications of the pregnant state (pregnancy, labor, and puerperium or the delivery of the placenta through the first few weeks after the delivery), and from interventions, omissions, incorrect treatment, or from a chain of events resulting from any of the above.”

Newborn deaths on the other hand, have gone down at 3,686 this year from last year's PSA record of 4,424.

Fatalities among Filipino children below 5 years old have also gone down from 103 in 1960 to 26 in 2020 according to PSA data.

However, POPCOM said that there still remains a gap in enhancing health conditions of mothers and young kids to further reduce child mortalities and improve the survival rate of both.