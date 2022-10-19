

MANILA — A shallow magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Wednesday afternoon and was felt in nearby areas, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic tremor hit some 6 kilometers southwest of Matanao town at around 4:05 p.m., Phivolcs said.

At a depth of 1 kilometer, it was felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity IV in Davao City and General Santos City.

This intensity feels like the passing of a heavy truck, causes hanging objects to swing considerably, and may slightly rock vehicles, said Phivolcs.

It said the earthquake is expected to spawn aftershocks and damage.

Phivolcs said it also recorded the following instrumental intensities.

Intensity V - Kidapawan City; Koronadal City, Norala, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Sarangani; Tampakan, Tantangan, Tupi, General Santos City, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity III - Libona, Bukidnon; Obando, Bulacan; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Maasim, Kiamba, Malapatan, Sarangani; Santo Nino, Polomolok, Suralla, T'Boli, South Cotabato

Intensity II - Alamada, Cotabato; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Maitum, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Intensity I - Malaybalay, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental