People evacuate a building in Davao City following a strong quake on Oct. 19, 2022. Photo courtesy of Rey Oliver Porio

MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Wednesday afternoon and was felt in nearby areas, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic tremor hit some 4 kilometers southwest of Magsaysay town at around 4:05 p.m., Phivolcs said in its second bulletin on the quake.

It said the earthquake is expected to spawn aftershocks and damage.

At a depth of 19 kilometers, the quake was felt at a "strong" Intensity V and "moderately strong" Intensity IV in the following areas.

Intensity V - Magsaysay, Matanao, and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur; City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Malungon, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Bansalan, and City of Digos, Davao del Sur; City of Davao; Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; M'lang, and Tulunan, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Banga, Tampakan, and Tupi, South Cotabato; City of General Santos

Meanwhile, Intensity III, II, and I were felt in these areas.

Intensity III - Maco, Davao de Oro; Antipas, Arakan, Kabacan, and Matalam, Cotabato; Glan, Kiamba, Maasim, and Malapatan, Sarangani; Norala, Polomolok, and T'Boli, South Cotabato; City of Cotabato

Intensity II - Kadingilan, Libona, and Talakag, Bukidnon; Mawab, and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Magpet, Cotabato; Maitum, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Intensity I - City of Cagayan De Oro; Aleosan, Cotabato

Employees were seen evacuating a building in Davao City following the temblor.

In Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat, a video showed some hanging goods swaying at a store during the quake.

Another video shared to ABS-CBN News showed the movement of water in a swimming pool in General Santos City.

Phivolcs initially pegged the quake's magnitude at 5.5 and later downgraded it to 5.4.

Earthquakes are a regular occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity.